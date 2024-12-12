Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: First goalie off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Sorokin was the first goalie off Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll start at home against the Blackhawks.

Sorokin has been relatively effective in recent outings with a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last six appearances, but he's had to settle for a 3-2-1 record during that time. Although the Islanders' offense remains lackluster, he'll have a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Blackhawks average just 2.39 goals per game, the third-worst mark in the league.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now