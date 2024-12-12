Ilya Sorokin News: First goalie off Thursday

Sorokin was the first goalie off Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll start at home against the Blackhawks.

Sorokin has been relatively effective in recent outings with a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last six appearances, but he's had to settle for a 3-2-1 record during that time. Although the Islanders' offense remains lackluster, he'll have a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Blackhawks average just 2.39 goals per game, the third-worst mark in the league.