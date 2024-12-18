Ilya Sorokin News: Gets hook in Tuesday's loss
Sorokin allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
Sorokin got hung out to dry by his defense, and the hook from coach Patrick Roy was more about trying to light a fire under the Islanders than it was about the netminder's play. Even so, Sorokin has given up four goals in three straight starts, and he's 3-4-1 through eight December outings with a 3.40 GAA and .879 save percentage. The Isles are off until Saturday, giving Sorokin some time to regain his focus.
