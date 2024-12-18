Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Gets hook in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Sorokin allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Sorokin got hung out to dry by his defense, and the hook from coach Patrick Roy was more about trying to light a fire under the Islanders than it was about the netminder's play. Even so, Sorokin has given up four goals in three straight starts, and he's 3-4-1 through eight December outings with a 3.40 GAA and .879 save percentage. The Isles are off until Saturday, giving Sorokin some time to regain his focus.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
