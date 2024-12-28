Ilya Sorokin News: Grabs win over Penguins

Sorokin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Sorokin has started 12 straight games, and he's now 6-5-1 win that span. He's showing some signs of wear -- the 29-year-old has allowed at least three goals in six straight games and eight of the 12 contests during his heavy run of playing time. Sorokin improved to 11-11-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 26 starts this season. Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains on long-term injured reserve with no clear timeline to return, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Marcus Hogberg get the nod Sunday in a rematch with the Penguins in Pittsburgh.