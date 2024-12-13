Ilya Sorokin News: Hangs on for win Thursday

Sorokin made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over Chicago.

The Islanders seemed to have things well in hand when they took a 5-1 lead midway through the third period and chased Arvid Soderblom from the game, but the visitors caught fire late and scored the final three goals of the night, including two by Tyler Bertuzzi in the final 70 seconds. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) sidelined since late November, Sorokin has started seven straight games, going 4-2-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .911 save percentage. He could be feeling some fatigue, but it's not clear if the Islanders trust backup Marcus Hogberg enough to give Sorokin a breather.