Ilya Sorokin News: Kept busy in overtime loss
Sorokin stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Sorokin took an overtime loss for the second game in a row, but he was a big reason the Islanders got anything out of this contest. He's been busy lately, facing no less than 33 shots in any of his last five starts, a span in which he's gone 2-1-2. Sorokin is now 4-3-3 overall while posting a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 10 starts. The Islanders' road trip continues Thursday in Vancouver, which head coach Patrick Roy has indicated will likely be a start for Semyon Varlamov, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. As such, Sorokin is probably going to see his next action Saturday in Seattle.
