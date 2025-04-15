Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Leaves ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Sorokin was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against the Caps.

Sorokin is coming off a 25-save shutout victory over the Devils on Sunday, his fourth shutout of the year. If the 29-year-old backstop can secure a victory versus Washington, he would match his career high of 31 wins from back in 2022-23 and could set a new personal best if he gets the nod against the Jackets on the road Thursday.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
