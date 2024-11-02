Ilya Sorokin News: Nabs third win of season

Sorokin turned aside 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Friday.

Sorokin allowed a power-play goal in the first period before conceding two tallies in the final frame, but he was crucial in staving off Buffalo's comeback attempt. The Russian netminder has been steady in net after undergoing back surgery during the offseason -- he's yet to allow more than three goals across six outings. The 29-year-old could receive an increased workload due to Semyon Varlamov's (1-3-1) early-season struggles. Sorokin is up to a 3-2-1 record with a .928 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA.