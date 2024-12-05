Ilya Sorokin News: Pulled after two periods

Sorokin stopped nine of 13 shots before he was relieved by Marcus Hogberg in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Kraken didn't generate a ton of offense, but they capitalized on their chances efficiently. Sorokin has allowed more than three goals just twice over his last seven outings, but he's 2-4-1 in that span as the Islanders' offense remains unreliable. The 29-year-old is down to 6-7-4 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 17 starts this season. Sorokin matched his season high with his third consecutive start, but he may be asked to go again Saturday in a tough matchup against the Hurricanes if Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains unavailable.