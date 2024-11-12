Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine in Edmonton

Sorokin will be in net for Tuesday's road matchup versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday relays.

Sorokin will make his 10th start of the season -- he's sporting a 4-3-2 record, .916 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through nine outings. The Russian netminder has faced at least 33 shots and allowed at least three goals in four consecutive games, a result of New York's blue line being ravaged by injuries. The Oilers have scored 2.67 goals per game across 15 contests. Sorokin is one victory away from reaching win No. 100 in his NHL career.