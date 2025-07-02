Menu
Isaac Poulter News: Secures two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 2, 2025

Poulter inked a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Poulter wasn't originally given a qualifying offer by the Jets but will stick with the club for at least one more year. With Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie the established duo at the NHL level, the 23-year-old Poulter enters the upcoming campaign as the No. 3 netminder at best and figures to play primarily with AHL Manitoba this year.

