Isaak Phillips News: Inks two-year deal

Phillips signed a two-year contract with the Jets on Friday.

Phillips was dealt to the Jets in January from Chicago and was sent to AHL Manitoba where he generated three goals and five assists in 39 regular-season games. The 23-year-old played 56 NHL games with the Blackhawks across parts of four seasons, soring twice and adding 10 assists. He is well down the depth chart on the Jets blue line and is likely to spend most of the season, if not all of it, with the Moose.