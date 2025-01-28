Isac Lundestrom News: Registers assist Tuesday

Lundestrom posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Lundestrom has two helpers over his last three contests, surpassing his production from his previous 14 games. The 25-year-old has mostly played on the fourth line recently, as the Ducks have plenty of center depth and can mix and match on the first three lines. Lundestrom is up to nine points, 38 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 47 appearances, so he doesn't offer much of anything to interest fantasy managers.