Isaiah George headshot

Isaiah George Injury: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

George (upper body) returned to practice Monday, but head coach Patrick Roy doesn't know whether the defenseman will be available for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

George has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury, but it was encouraging to see him back in practice Monday. Roy said that George looked good during Monday's practice session, but the team's medical staff apparently wants to see how he feels afterward before determining his status for Tuesday's matchup. Grant Hutton was sent down Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see either George or Alexander Romanov (upper body), who remains day-to-day, back in action against Ottawa.

Isaiah George
New York Islanders
