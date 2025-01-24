Ivan Barbashev News: First assist since return

Barbashev logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The helper was Barbashev's first point in seven games since he returned from missing 10 contests due to an upper-body injury. He's been on the top line since his return but hasn't been able to recapture his chemistry with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone yet. Despite the recent slump, Barbashev still has 15 goals, 31 points, 63 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-11 rating over 38 appearances this season.