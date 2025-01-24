Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Barbashev headshot

Ivan Barbashev News: First assist since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Barbashev logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The helper was Barbashev's first point in seven games since he returned from missing 10 contests due to an upper-body injury. He's been on the top line since his return but hasn't been able to recapture his chemistry with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone yet. Despite the recent slump, Barbashev still has 15 goals, 31 points, 63 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-11 rating over 38 appearances this season.

Ivan Barbashev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now