Ivan Barbashev News: Plays hero in Game 4

Barbashev scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist Saturday in the Golden Knights' 4-3 victory over the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old winger helped set up Shea Theodore for the game's opening tally early in the first period, and Barbashev then played hero late in the first OT period, pouncing on a loose puck in front of Filip Gustavsson and banging it home. The points were the first of the playoffs for Barbashev, who wrapped up the regular season with 23 goals and 51 points in 70 appearances.