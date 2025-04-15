Ivan Barbashev News: Registers helper in shootout loss

Barbashev notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Barbashev's usual linemates, Jack Eichel (upper body) and Mark Stone (rest) weren't in action Tuesday. Barbashev instead worked on a checking line with Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar, and the trio contributed the Golden Knights' second goal. Versatility is a good thing and should help Barbashev contribute from anywhere in the lineup during the playoffs. He has three goals and an assist over his last five outings, giving him 51 points, a plus-26 rating, 111 shots on net and 104 hits through 70 contests this season.