Ivan Fedotov News: Draws start Thursday
Fedotov will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Fedotov is 0-3-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .880 save percentage over seven appearances since Nov. 29. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 4-7-3 with a 3.21 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 16 outings this season. The Capitals are second in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.55 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now