Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Draws start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 7:54am

Fedotov will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fedotov is 0-3-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .880 save percentage over seven appearances since Nov. 29. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 4-7-3 with a 3.21 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 16 outings this season. The Capitals are second in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.55 goals per game.

