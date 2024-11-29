Ivan Fedotov News: Earns win Friday

Fedotov saved 22 of 23 shots in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Fedotov bounced back after allowing eight goals on 67 shots (.881 save percentage) over his previous two starts. The Flyers scored twice in the opening 4:24 of the first period, giving Fedotov some breathing room early. He was beaten by Vincent Trocheck midway through the second frame, which made it a one-goal game, but Fedotov didn't let anything else past him. He improved to 4-4-1 through nine appearances in 2024-25. After getting the nod Friday, Fedotov will probably hand the goaltending duties over to Aleksei Kolosov for Saturday's tilt in St. Louis.