Ivan Ivan News: Grabs helper Tuesday

Ivan posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Ivan was able to help out on the second of Joel Kiviranta's two goals in the game, as the Avalanche got some much-needed depth scoring. Through seven appearances, Ivan has two assists, eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 22-year-old forward hasn't been sent to AHL Colorado in paper transactions over the last week, so it looks like he might be able to stick in the NHL for a while, though his fourth-line role isn't fantasy-friendly.