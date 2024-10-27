Senators at Avalanche Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

The Ottawa Senators (4-3-0) wrap up a three-game Western Conference road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (4-4-0) on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Senators at Avalanche

The Senators picked up a nice 4-0 victory against the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City on Tuesday behind Anton Forsberg. They followed it up with a wild 6-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, as Linus Ullmark was tagged for five goals on 27 shots.

For the Avalanche, they've picked up the pace after a disappointing 0-4-0 start to the season. Colorado has won four in a row, outscoring the competition 16-7, with two or fewer goals in each of the past three contests.

In Thursday's 5-1 win in Salt Lake against Utah, the Avalanche used the power play to get the job done. Ross Colton and Ivan Ivan notched goals on the man advantage, while Cale Makar and Casey Mittelstadt added even-strength goals in the first two periods. Colorado built a 4-0 lead heading to the third period. Only a Lawson Crouse goal in the third spoiled a shutout bid for Justus Annunen.

One note, Colton was unable to return to Thursday's game after being slashed on the hand in the second period, so he is a question mark for Sunday's battle.

Ullmark (1-2-0, 3.44 GAA, .882 SV%) is projected to go for the Senators, while Annunen (3-1-0, 2.08 GAA, .917 SV%) is projected to start for the Avs.

Colorado has dominated this series in recent seasons, sweeping a high-scoring two-game series last season. Colorado won 6-4 at Ball Arena on December 21 and outscored Ottawa 13-8 in the two games. It has won four in a row since January 14, 2023, outscoring the Sens 25-12, while winning seven of the past eight in the series. The Senators haven't won in Denver since taking a 4-3 victory in overtime on November 10, 2017.

Given the fact the Avalanche have been red-hot lately, and the Senators are limping to the end of a road trip, let's go with the safe play backing Colorado as moderate favorites on home ice.

Best Moneyline Bet

Avalanche ML (-164 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Totals Bets for Senators at Avalanche

Based on the series trends, you have to back the over in this battle in Denver on Sunday night.

While sometimes we stress not to put too much stock into trends that date back several years because of personnel changes, coach changes, etc., we are paying close attention to the trends in this series. For whatever reason, when the Sens and Avs get together, a lot of goals are sure to follow.

Colorado swept the regular-season series in 2023-24, outscoring Ottawa 13-8. The Avs have won four straight in the series, outscoring the Avs 25-12, which is 9.3 combined goals per game, with the over cashing in all four meetings. The over has hit in six straight in the series.

The over is 8-2 in their past 10 meetings dating back to October 26, 2018. Let's go with the over, simply based on the head-to-head trends.

Best Totals Bet

Over 6.5 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Players Props for Senators at Avalanche

We're looking for goals, and a lot of them, so we'll do the usual two anytime goal scorer props. We'll also toss in a bonus prop, too.

Drake Batherson Anytime Goal Scorer (+220 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ottawa's Drake Batherson has scored at least one goal in each of his past three games, totaling four during the span. He has lit the lamp five times in the past five games, too, while totaling three goals in three games against Western Conference opponents. Despite all of that impressive scoring, Batherson still has rather long anytime goal scorer odds. Take advantage until he cools off.

Casey Mittelstadt Anytime Goal Scorer (+290 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Looking to the home side, Casey Mittelstadt has managed at least one point in six of his eight outings, while posting five goals and nine points. He has a goal and five points on the power play, too. At nearly three times your return, the 25-year-old Minnesota native is a good anytime goal scorer play.

Cale Makar Under 3.5 Shots On Goal (-135 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

As a bonus, we'll play the under on Cale Makar's shots on goal total. He had the game-winning goal in Utah and posted a season-high six shots on goal (SOG) on Thursday. However, he has managed three or fewer SOG in six of his eight games overall, with a total of nine SOG in four home games (2.3 SOG/game). Let's go with the under here.

Best Player Prop Bets Recap