Ivan Provorov News: Set to play Sunday
Provorov (upper body) will play Sunday against Winnipeg, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Provorov exited Friday's game against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury and was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup. However, he'll be able to suit up after testing things out ahead of the game. The 27-year-old hasn't yet missed a game this season, and he's recorded two goals, seven assists and 35 blocked shots while averaging 23:19 of ice time over 26 appearances to begin the year.
