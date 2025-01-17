Jaccob Slavin News: Offers assist in win

Slavin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Slavin has earned five points over nine outings in January, matching November as his most productive month of the season so far. The 30-year-old defenseman is a little behind his usual pace with 15 points through 46 appearances, which would put him at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the second time in three seasons. He's added 56 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in his usual top-pairing role.