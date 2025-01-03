Jaccob Slavin News: Two points including GWG

Slavin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up Brent Burns for a first-period tally, Slavin gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead on a wild play that saw Jesperi Kotkaniemi crash into Sergei Bobrovsky and then get pinned to the ice in the crease by Matthew Tkachuk, only for a shot to carom off Kotkaniemi's skate and bounce straight to Slavin for the rebound. It was Slavin's first multi-point performance since Nov. 11, and it equaled his production for the entire month of December, when the veteran blueliner managed only two assists in 13 contests.