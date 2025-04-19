Jack Drury News: Contributes assist

Drury logged an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Drury set up a Charlie Coyle goal late in the third period. With a goal and four assists over his last 11 contests, Drury is proving capable of adding some secondary scoring. He saw extra ice time late in the regular season but was back in a fourth-line role for the playoff opener. Drury combined for 18 points, 93 shots on net, 45 hits and 50 blocked shots over 72 appearances between Colorado and Carolina in the regular season.