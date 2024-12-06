Jack Drury News: Pockets assist Thursday

Drury notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Drury continues to hold down a second-line assignment, which has yielded three points for him over the last five games. The 24-year-old may have to adjust to the role, as he had been on the fourth line for most of the first six weeks of the campaign. He's done a decent job as a depth scorer with nine points, 41 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances.