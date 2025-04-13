Jack Drury News: Posts pair of points in win

Drury scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Drury got to play a large role with many of the Avalanche's forwards injured or resting in the regular-season finale. The 25-year-old took advantage of his extra responsibilities, ending a 19-game goal drought. In that span, he had just three assists. Drury produced eight goals, 10 helpers, 93 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-1 rating over 72 regular-season appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes. He'll likely slot into a fourth-line role at the start of the playoffs.