Jack Drury News: Scores in Game 2 loss

Drury scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Drury's tallied tied the game at 2-2 just over a minute after Thomas Harley gave the Stars their first lead of the contest. The playoffs have been good to Drury so far -- he has two points and a plus-2 rating over two appearances this postseason despite playing in a fourth-line role. The Avalanche's strong center depth is likely to prevent him from moving up the lineup, but his steady defensive play could allow him to snag some extra shifts in key moments.