Jack Eichel News: Draws power-play assist

Eichel notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Eichel's point streak is now at four games, and he has a power-play helper in each of those contests. The center has a total of two goals and seven assists during the streak as he continues to provide elite offense from the Golden Knights' top line and first power-play unit. The 28-year-old is up to five goals, 20 assists, nine power-play points (all helpers), 45 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 16 appearances this season.