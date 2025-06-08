Jack Finley News: Agrees to three-year contract

Finley signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Finley had 14 goals and 28 points in 40 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. He made his NHL debut in a 6-2 loss to Boston on Jan. 14, posting one shot on goal and one hit in 8:25 of ice time. The 22-year-old forward will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.