Jack Hughes News: Hands out helper in loss

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hughes has hit a rough patch -- since his three-point game Dec. 23 versus the Rangers, he's been limited to two assists over five contests. The 23-year-old center is supremely talented, so don't expect this slump to last long. He's at 15 goals, 32 assists, 21 power-play points, 155 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 42 outings overall. Hughes is not on pace to top his career high of 99 points from 2022-23, but that could change if he goes on a big run.