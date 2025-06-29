Jack Rathbone News: Inks two-year deal with Buffalo

Rathbone signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Sabres on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Rathbone made 63 regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester in 2024-25, registering six goals, 23 points, 51 PIM and a plus-9 rating. The 26-year-old blueliner will most likely continue to provide organizational depth for the Americans next season. His last NHL appearance came with Vancouver in 2022-23.