Jack St. Ivany News: Headed for minors

St. Ivany was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

St. Ivany's demotion will make way for Cody Glass (concussion) to be activated off injured reserve. The blueliner has been a healthy scratch for three of the Pens' last five contests, averaging a mere 14:33 of ice time in those two appearances. Still, it was likely the fact that St. Ivany wasn't required to pass through waivers to be reassigned to the minors that factored into the Penguins' decision to send him down rather than his play on the ice.