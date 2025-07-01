Jack Studnicka News: Receives one-year with Florida

Studnicka signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

It's a two-way deal for Studnicka, so he could spend a lot of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Charlotte. The 26-year-old registered 16 goals, 45 points and a plus-4 rating across 72 regular-season games with AHL Ontario this past season. Studnicka last appeared in the NHL in 2023-24 with the Sharks.