Jack Thompson News: Earns first career helper

Thompson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Thompson earned his first career helper in his fifth appearance. The 22-year-old blueliner has drawn into two straight games, with Matt Benning serving as a healthy scratch after a lackluster start to 2024-25. Thompson has added three shots on net, four blocked shots and two hits over his two contests. He's likely to stay on the third pairing at even strength, but he could see power-play time as well, which could give him a path to fantasy rosters in deep formats if he's productive in that role.