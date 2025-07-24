Jackson Blake News: Locks in long-term with Carolina

Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Blake is entering the final year of his entry-level contract in 2025-26, but his long-term future with the Hurricanes is now secure. The 21-year-old put up 17 goals, 34 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 and added six points in 15 playoff outings. He's already established himself as a regular in the top six and should also see time on the second power-play unit at a minimum. There's some risk of a sophomore slump this year, but Blake has a bright future ahead while playing for a perennial contender.