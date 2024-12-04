Jackson LaCombe News: Scores again in loss

LaCombe scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

LaCombe got the Ducks on the board with 1:59 left in the second period, but it didn't turn into a comeback rally. The defenseman has scored in back-to-back contests to begin November, doubling his goal total for the year, which is at four. The 23-year-old has added two helpers, 27 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances. LaCombe could see his ice time drop now that Cam Fowler (upper body) is back to handle top-four minutes.