Jackson LaCombe News: Two-point effort in Columbus

LaCombe produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

With Cam Fowler having been traded to the Blues earlier in the day, the Ducks' young blueliners will need to step up, and that's exactly what LaCombe did Saturday. The 23-year-old helped set up Mason McTavish for the game's opening tally late in the first period, then LaCombe potted the tying goal with a blast from the point through traffic late in the third. While he has only 10 points in 22 appearances on the season, more than half of his production -- four goals and two helpers -- have come in his last six games.