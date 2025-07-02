Jackson Parsons News: Signs entry-level deal

Parsons agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Parsons, an undrafted netminder out of the OHL, dominated the junior league last season, going 37-12-3 with a .920 save percentage, 2.24 GAA and six shutouts in 52 regular-season appearances. Originally committed to Clarkson University, the 20-year-old Ontario native will have to shift to either the AHL or ECHL this upcoming season after signing a professional contract.