Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Signs with Detroit

Bernard-Docker signed a one-year, $875,000 with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Bernard-Docker wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The right-shot defenseman supplied two goals and eight points over 40 regular-season contests between Ottawa and Buffalo in 2024-25. The 25-year-old will likely have to compete with Justin Holl and Ian Mitchell for a spot on the third pairing in 2025-26.