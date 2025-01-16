Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Battled brilliantly in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Markstrom made 41 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

The Leafs tend to come in waves, and that's exactly what happened Thursday. Markstrom was magnificent at time, but so were Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who each had two goals. He's been battling since the end of 2024, delivering a 2-2-3 record in his last seven starts. The Devils had a few breakdowns that cost them Thursday, and Markstrom paid the price. Still, the netminder is a great fantasy play with a sparkling 2.40 GAA, fifth-best in the NHL.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
