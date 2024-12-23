Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Monday

Markstrom will start Monday's home game against the Rangers, Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writers reports.

Markstrom has been dominant in recent outings, going 4-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and .952 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll be in the net for the sixth time over the Devils' last seven games as the team plays its final game before the NHL's Christmas break. He'll face a relatively favorable opponent Monday, as the Rangers are averaging just 2.91 goals per game this year, which ranks 21st in the NHL.