Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Moverare headshot

Jacob Moverare News: Assists in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Moverare notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Moverare made the most of limited action (7:52 of ice time) by earning the secondary helper on Andre Lee's first NHL tally. This was Moverare's second straight game with a helper, and he has three assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating over 19 NHL contests this season, though his limited role on the third pairing gives him low fantasy value.

Jacob Moverare
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now