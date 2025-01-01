Jacob Moverare News: Assists in consecutive contests
Moverare notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Moverare made the most of limited action (7:52 of ice time) by earning the secondary helper on Andre Lee's first NHL tally. This was Moverare's second straight game with a helper, and he has three assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating over 19 NHL contests this season, though his limited role on the third pairing gives him low fantasy value.
