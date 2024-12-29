Jacob Moverare News: Draws helper Sunday

Moverare posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Moverare has two helpers over his last five contests. That's been enough for him to hold onto a third-pairing role over Andreas Englund, but Moverare could eventually lose his place in the lineup if the Kings go back to the traditional six-defensemen formation rather than the seven-defensemen approach they've taken for the better part of a month. The 26-year-old has two helpers, 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances this season.