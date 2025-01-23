Jacob Trouba News: Racks up pair of assists

Trouba notched two assists, two shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Trouba put forth an excellent effort, which was his first multi-point outing as a member of the Ducks. His production has been similar between the Ducks and the Rangers this season, though he's been a bit more physical since he was traded. The 30-year-old blueliner has 11 helpers, a minus-3 rating, 75 shots on net, 101 hits, 133 blocked shots and 34 PIM over 47 appearances.