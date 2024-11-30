Jaden Schwartz News: Pockets helper in loss

Schwartz notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks.

Schwartz has been limited to three assists over his last seven contests. The 32-year-old winger was held without a shot on goal for the first time since Nov. 2 in Friday's high-scoring loss. He's been decent this year with 13 points, 47 shots on net, 17 hits, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances, which is a slightly better scoring pace than he displayed with 30 points over 62 outings last season.