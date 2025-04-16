Jaden Schwartz News: Pots goal in loss

Schwartz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Schwartz racked up three goals over the last six games of the season. Overall, the 32-year-old winger was good this year, finishing with 49 points, good for third on the team. He had a team-leading 26 goals while adding 194 shots on net, 43 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over a career-high 81 games played.