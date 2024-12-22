Jaden Schwartz News: Power-play tally in loss

Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz has been limited to two goals over his last seven contests, but he had a five-game point streak prior to this poorer stretch of play. The 32-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 20 points (five on the power play), 73 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances. He continues to play in a top-six role, so he could be a solid depth forward in fantasy.