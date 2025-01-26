Jake Bean News: Posts helper Sunday

Bean logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Bean was scratched Saturday versus the Wild in favor of Joel Hanley, but there was room for both in the lineup due to the absence of Kevin Bahl (undisclosed) for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old Bean has just three points over 22 appearances since the start of December, and his scratch Saturday indicates his playing time could drop once the Flames' defense is fully healthy again. For the season, he has six points, 37 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 34 outings.