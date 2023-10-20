NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We have a lot of ebbs and flows coming up in the NHL schedule. There are busy days, but then also several super light days. Friday is one of the latter. There are two NHL games on the slate, but DFS contests still abound! Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at NYI ($28): This could end up being Akira Schmid if the Devils decide to effectively flip starts, but for now, Vanecek is perceived as being in the lead role, with Schmid the backup netminder. I'd take either goalie here, though, because this is more about matchup and the team in front of the New Jersey goaltenders. Since the start of last season, the Devils are third in goals per game offensively, but also fifth in shots on net allowed per contest defensively. The Islanders have averaged 2.93 goals per game since the start of last year, and this is a place where the franchise's love for continuity may hurt them.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NJD ($38): Sorokin is off to a great start to the season, which isn't surprising, though blanking the Coyotes when they only put 14 shots on you isn't exactly incredible. The Devils should challenge Sorokin, though. Since the start of last year they are in the top five in goals and shots on net per game, and now they have Timo Meier for a full season and Jack Hughes is a year older.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, CGY at CLM ($20): Lindholm has been the one Flames center out the gate quickly, and while playing a ton on the power play helps, he has five points in four games and what's important is that he's gotten there. While Calgary is on the second leg of a back-to-back, Columbus is 31st in shots on net allowed per game since the start of last year, and Elvis Merzlikins came into this season with a career .906 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nico Hischier, NJD at NYI ($24): Yes, I may be wary of Sorokin at his salary with the Devils' offensive potential, and in the past Hischier has been a key part of that. However, he's started this year with zero points through three games. That, combined with Sorokin's career .924 save percentage, would have me looking elsewhere.

WING

Kyle Palmieri, NYI vs. NJD ($17): Trying to find some variety with only four teams on the slate, Palmieri caught my eye. He has a point in each of New York's games so far, and he's put at least three shots on net in both contests as well. Plus, the former Devil has been on the Islanders' top power-play unit, giving him offensive upside. Vanecek is not necessarily imposing in net, so with only two games on the slate I'm willing to roster a player going against my choice for goalie. Things get weird with a light slate.

Kirill Marchenko, CLM vs. CGY ($15): Marchenko scored 21 goals in 59 games as a rookie, and while he doesn't have a goal yet this year, he has three assists. Plus, he's put 10 shots on net, including six in his last outing. The Flames are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, so Marchenko gets to face a potentially-tired defense.

WINGS TO AVOID

Dawson Mercer, NJD at NYI ($15): Mercer scored 27 goals last year, so there was intrigue about the 21-year-old this season. To this point, that hasn't panned out. He doesn't have a point yet, and in his last game he didn't even register a shot on net. Lineup changes have left Mercer on the third line, which is not ideal for a guy trying to turn things around.

Kent Johnson, CLM vs. CGY ($12): The fifth-overall pick in 2021, Johnson had 16 goals and 24 assists in his age-19 season, cause for enthusiasm as the former Wolverine headed into a season with a young, rebuilding team. Would he get a bigger role and build upon that rookie campaign? So far, the answer is no. He has one point, but hasn't put a shot on net. Not only that, but his minutes are down, and he was even a healthy scratch in Columbus' owner in some weird "sending a message" move. Could Johnson already be in need of a change of scenery? I wouldn't be surprised.

DEFENSE

Noah Hanifin, CGY at CLM ($18): Hanifin has been dishing out assists with gusto to start the season, with four already in four games. He's had over 30 helpers in each of his last two campaigns, so that isn't surprisingly all things considered. Given that the Blue Jackets have a 4.00 GAA and have allowed 35.4 shots on net per game since the start of last season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hanifin add to his point total, even on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Jake Bean, CLM vs. CGY ($16): Zach Werenski's latest absence from the Columbus lineup seems to have benefited Bean the most. While he hasn't gotten power-play time, he's skating on the first pairing and has averaged 19:14 per game in ice time. Bean has contributed two points and seven shots on net through three games as well. While Jacob Markstrom has essentially had two good games and one bad game thus far, he still hasn't effectively washed away the taste of his .892 save percentage from last season, and he's drawing the start on the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. NJD ($20): Dobson has become the guy on the power play for the Islanders. He tallied 19 of his 49 points with the extra man last year, and his one point this season was of the power-play variety. Unfortunately for him, the Devils rank 10th on the penalty kill since the start of last season. This is not necessarily the matchup for a power-play specialist.

Luke Hughes, NJD at NYI ($11): Luke's brother Jack is off to a torrid start to the season and the Devils have made things easy on the rookie defenseman in terms of implementation, even giving him 3:55 per game in ice time thus far. All the 20-year-old has to show for it, though, is five shots on net. The youngest of the Hughes boys doesn't have a point yet, and the fact the Islanders have the fifth-ranked penalty kill since the start of last year is not an encouraging indicator for him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.