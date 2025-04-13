Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Christiansen (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Washington. Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Christiansen will miss his second straight game. He has contributed one goal, seven assists, 58 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and 50 hits through 68 appearances this season. Christiansen's next chance to play will come against Philadelphia on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he will return before the end of the regular season.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now